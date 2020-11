The national 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 now stands at 92 – while just seven counties have rate of more than 100.

299 new cases of the virus were announced by the Department of Health yesterday – as well as two additional deaths.

13 new cases were confirmed in Tipperary yesterday bringing the 14 day incidence rate in the county to 87.7 per 100,000.

Last night there were 257 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, including 30 in ICU.