Tipp Covid rate remains low despite surge in national figures

Fewer than five of the 938 new Covid-19 cases reported last night were in Tipperary.

The county continues to maintain a relatively low infection rate of 66 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight, a figure which is only higher than four other counties.

There have been 106 reported cases in Tipperary over the last 14 days.

The national incidence rate now stands at 153 cases per 100,000 people.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the closure of non-essential retail from St. Stephen’s Day.

The Chief Medical Officer has warned the spread of Covid-19 is “out of control” with the number of cases doubling in less than a week.

Restaurants and pubs serving food will close at 3 o’clock this afternoon as part of new restrictions – while hairdressers and barbers will also shut later.