Tipp Covid rate lowest in the country

People in Tipperary are being urged to double-down on their efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Latest figures show the Premier County has the lowest rate of Covid-19 of any county in the country over the last fortnight compared to being under threat of lockdown a few weeks ago.

The 14 day incidence rate in Tipp is now 16.9 per 100,000 of population.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn has praised the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus but says we need to continue the effort.

“Tipperary is doing excellent and it’s a credit to the people here in the county how seriously they’re taking the situation.”

“The acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has asked all of us to cut our contacts by half over the next number of weeks and that’s what everyone needs to do. So if you met 40 people in the last week next week you need to meet 20.”

“We need to really minimise as much as possible the number of people we meet to bring the virus back down to a more comfortable level.”