Tipp Covid rate more than doubles in a fortnight

The Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary has risen to just over 40 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that the county’s total has risen steadily from a rate of 15 cases per 100,000 people two weeks ago.

The national incidence rate is 107 cases per 100,000 people, with Donegal, Dublin, Monaghan and Roscommon the worst affected counties.

There are currently 141 patients in hospital with Covid-19, including seven at University Hospital Limerick and one at South Tipperary General Hospital.

21 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care across the country.