Tipperary is one of only three counties where the 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 has risen since Level 5 restrictions were introduced.

332 cases were confirmed yesterday including 12 in Tipperary.

Since the move to Level 5 restrictions the incidence rate has fallen in 23 of the 26 counties with a 13.5% increase in Waterford, 9% in Tipperary and 4.3% in Carlow.

209 cases have been reported in Tipperary in the 14 days to midnight on Monday.