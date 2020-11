Tipperary saw a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in last night’s figures.

A total of 226 new cases and six further deaths were announced by the Department of Health, including 23 new cases in Tipperary.

That’s the third highest county total behind just Dublin and Donegal, and it brings the county’s incidence rate up to 91 cases per 100,000 people.

The national incidence rate is 108 cases per 100,000 people.