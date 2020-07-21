Tipp Covid-19 survivor urges people to wear face masks

A Tipperary woman recovering from Covid-19 is warning people to be “very careful” of what she calls a “horrible virus”.

Rose Mannion from Lorrha spent 81 days in intensive care after contracting Covid-19 in late March, much of that time in an induced coma and hooked up to a ventilator.

She’s since been discharged to continue her rehab at the Intermediate Care Facility established at the University of Limerick.

Rose says there’s still a long road to full recovery ahead, and has this warning for people about the virus.

“Young people in particular with house parties and colleges will be opening soon; schools will be reopening as well. I’m just saying to them be careful, wear a mask take all precautions because this virus is not gone away.”

“We’re facing into the autumn and a winter when you’ll have colds and flu’s coming along and it could escalate again.”

“So take every precaution that would be my advice to people. You do not want this virus – you do not want it.