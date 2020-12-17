Tipp Covid-19 incidence rate well below national average

Despite a rising national Covid-19 infection rate, there are positive trends in Tipperary.

Less than five of the 431 new cases reported last night were in Tipperary, meaning the incidence rate over the last fortnight in the county has dropped further to 68 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to a rising national incidence rate of 88.

Donegal, Louth and Kilkenny remain the worst affected counties by the virus, with Clare, Cork and Leitrim at the bottom of the list.

Six additional deaths related to Covid-19 were also announced last night.