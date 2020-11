Donegal’s estimated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has risen to above 300 again – the only county over the benchmark.

362 new cases were reported by the Department of Health last night – as well as two additional deaths.

10 cases were confirmed in Tipperary bringing our 14 day incidence rate to just under 118 per 100,000 people. This is down from 124 per 100,000 yesterday.

282 people were in Irish hospitals with the virus last night, while there were 39 patients in intensive care units.