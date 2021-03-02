Tipp Covid 14 day incidence rate goes above 200 per 100,000

The number of patients in public hospitals with Covid-19 has fallen below 500 for the first time this year.

Latest figures from the HSE show there are 494 patients on wards, while there’s 117 in ICU with the disease.

There’s also been no ICU admissions in the past 24 hours for the first time in 2021.

It comes as the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party colleagues a number of restrictions could be eased before May including the five kilometre travel limit.

687 new cases of Covid-19 – including 26 in Tipperary – were confirmed last night while 1 further death related to the virus has been recorded.

The 14 day incidence rate in Tipperary is now 200.6 per 100,000 people compared to the national figure of 209.2.