Further COVID-19 restrictions come into effect for Tipperary County Council from today.

Last week, they closed all public amenities in the county but their offices remained open to the public.

However, from this morning, their district offices will not be publicly accessible.

Staff will still be showing up for work, but Senior Executive Officer, Ger Walsh says they’re encouraging people to contact them by other means such as post, by phone on 0761 065000 or email at [email protected]