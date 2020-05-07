Tipp childcare manager unhappy with government plans

Childcare providers in Tipperary say they’re in the dark with regard to the government’s new plan to provide the service in the homes of healthcare workers.

Applications open today for the scheme, and 5,000 workers are being asked to take part.

It’ll be rolled out from May 18th, and participating households will pay €90 a week – the rest will be funded by the state.

However speaking on Tipp Today Manager of Clonmel Childcare Darren Ryan said they have received no formal communication about the proposals.

“We haven’t received any notification or any documentation or anything that we can sit down and go through and see what the actual proposal is.”

“Some of my parents are frontline healthcare workers and they have already been in contact to know do I know what’s happening. Some of the staff have been in contact to know do I know what’s happening but we don’t.”

“I actually can’t go back and say to people well this is actually what’s being proposed.”