Tipp cafe owner says she might as well be at Level 5

A Tipperary café owner says there appears to be no difference between Level 3 and Level 5 for her business.

Under the Level 3 restrictions around Covid-19 which comes into effect from midnight – it means only outdoor sittings of 15 people will be allowed as part of the measures for restaurants, cafés and pubs.

Anne Marie Ryan runs the French Quarter café in Tipperary town – she says outdoor seating in October isn’t really an option and was also critical of the way the announcement was handled.

“If you’re lucky enough to have a space is anyone actually going to want to sit outside?”

“Looking at the restrictions for Levels 3, 4 and 5 essentially my café is at Level 5 at this stage – no indoor dining and takeaway only. So it’s very bleak.”

“This was announced on Sunday night by NPHET and complete panic sets in – are we closed are we open or what are we doing? Then it was 9 o’clock yesterday evening before we got official confirmation from the Government as to what was happening.”