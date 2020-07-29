Tipp bus operator says some colleagues on the brink of closure

A Tipperary bus operator says they have not received any assistance as part of the Government’s €375 million plan to reopen schools.

Liam Toohey from Capparoe, who runs a number of school routes in the Nenagh area, was one of around 50 bus operators to travel to Dublin yesterday to protest the inaction taken on their sector.

Liam says he’s likely to be able to put buses on the road for late August, but says many other businesses are close to the brink of closure.

“I was talking to grown men with their wives and young kids in buses and it would bring a tear to a stone when you hear some of their stories.”

“I was talking to three people and unless there’s some sort of a package there they won’t be able to return. These are all small businesses with 4 or 5 busses – small to medium size busses doing school runs that were handed down from father to son or daughter.”