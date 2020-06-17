Heroes Aid continue to supply PPE across the county

Upwards of 50 locations in Tipperary are continuing to avail of PPE being distributed by not-for-profit organisation Heroes-Aid.

As part of its largest delivery so far, 5,000 surgical masks, 150 gowns and 48 visors were distributed in the county yesterday.

Chief Executive of Heroes-Aid, Mary Leahy is continuing to appeal for donations via their website.

She says that the demand is now coming from GP practices and social care settings, rather than acute hospitals or nursing homes.

“So if people are running out of PPE or they’re awaiting a delivery they can log on to our website and there’s a request form there and they fill it out and then we process it onto an xl-sheet so we have quite a good system.”

“We also have the generous help from Banaghan’s who have given us the use of a warehouse in Nenagh to store a lot of our products and we’re very grateful to them and we also have Bravo Charlie Tango who are a nationwide group of motorcyclists who deliver for us.”