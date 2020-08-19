Tipp accounts for 1 in 5 of new Covid-19 cases announced on Tuesday

38 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in County Tipperary by public health officials last night.

They were among a total of 190 announced across the country.

The government has warned the country is at a ‘tipping point’ as new restrictions come into effect to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Public transport should now be avoided where possible and those over 70 are being asked to restrict their social circles.

Visitors into homes are now limited to six people from three households while outdoor gatherings of no more than 15 are allowed.

Gardaí are also to be given greater powers to enforce the rules.

All measures are to remain in effect until September 13th.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the country’s at a crucial moment with the virus.

“We need to be honest with each other – looking at the facts and listening to the medical experts.”

“We are at a tipping point – Ireland’s rate of growth in new cases over the last two weeks is the fourth highest in Europe. In the last two months we’ve gone from a low of 61 cases in one particular week to 533 cases last week.”