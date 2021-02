15 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary, as part of a national increase of 1,062.

The county now has a 14-day incidence rate of 375 cases per 100,000 people, the ninth lowest of any county in the country and below the national average of 478.

Roscommon, Leitrim, Kerry and Kilkenny have the lowest infection rates in the country over the last fortnight.

10 additional Covid-19 related deaths were also announced by the Department of Health last night.