4,011 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past seven days – a 5 per cent increase on the previous week.

It’s after 539 new cases including 8 in Tipperary were reported yesterday.

The 14 day incidence rate in the Premier County currently stands at 166.7 cases per 100,000 people compared with the national figure of 163.7.

One further death linked to the virus was also recorded.

313 Covid patients were in public hospitals last night with 70 people in intensive care.