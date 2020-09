There have been 43 cases of Covid-19 reported in Tipperary over the last two weeks.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the county has an incidence rate over the past fortnight of 27 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s the 14th highest figure among the 26 counties in the Republic between August 30th and midnight on Saturday night.

Dublin has the highest incidence rate in the country with 89.1 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Limerick and Leitrim.