Tipp 14-day incidence rate significantly below national average

The number of patients with Covid-19 in public hospitals has fallen below 600 for the first time since January 1st.

While, according to latest HSE figures 10 people in ICU died after contracting the virus – the largest number in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as 574 new cases – including 17 in Tipperary – and 56 additional deaths were reported yesterday.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the disease has fallen to 231 while the figure for the Premier County is 188 per 100,000.