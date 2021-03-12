Thurles LEA has highest Covid rate in the Premier County

The Thurles and Cashel-Tipperary Local Electoral Areas were the only parts of the county above the national Covid-19 infection rate in the last fortnight.

The Thurles area had the highest 14-day rate in the county up to Monday midnight, with 42 new cases and an infection rate of 217 per 100,000 people.

46 new cases were reported in the fortnight in Cashel-Tipperary, giving it an infection rate of 168.

The Nenagh, Cahir and Newport areas all have infection rates below 100, after recording fewer than 20 new cases each in the two-week period.

Thurles: 42 (new cases) / 217 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cashel-Tipperary: 46 / 168

Clonmel: 35 / 144

Carrick-on-Suir: 25 / 129

Roscrea-Templemore: 20 / 120

Nenagh: 18 / 84

Cahir: 12 / 81

Newport: 13 / 79