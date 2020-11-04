Testing and contact tracing underway after Covid outbreak at UHL

Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients is underway at University Hospital Limerick following a Covid-19 outbreak on a medical ward.

Full UL Hospitals Group statement, 4/11/20:

We cannot comment on individual cases as to do so would breach our duty of confidentiality to the individuals and organisations concerned.

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of two positive contacts. In accordance with HPSC guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened and continues to work with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak declared on a medical ward in University Hospital Limerick on November 2nd.

Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients is underway and we are now, in line with the national guidance, putting into effect all the appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk to patients and staff.

Covid 19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is undertaken to ensure the protection of public health. Hospital preparedness plans are developed to support continuity of services and guide senior management to identify the level of impact on service and staff.

Margaret Gleeson, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We have plans in place for an outbreak such as this and we have now established an Outbreak Control Team to put into operation our measures to protect the safety of patients and staff and to protect public health more generally. Affected patients will continue to receive the highest standards of care as we manage this outbreak.”

We are reminding members of the public that visiting is not permitted at this time. Equally, patients are reminded that the hospital continues to provide scheduled and unscheduled care. Patients should continue to attend as normal for their appointments or procedures unless contacted in advance by the hospital,” Ms Gleeson said.

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, patients with any symptoms of Covid-19 are asked not to attend the hospital or any healthcare facility but to phone their GP for advice. Further advice on the symptoms of Covid 19 is available at www.hse.ie