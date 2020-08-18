Health Minister tells Alan Kelly there will be no lockdown for Tipp

Tipperary will not be going into lockdown according to local TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly.

A cluster of Covid-19 cases at Walsh Mushroom’s in Golden followed by a single case at the ABP meat plant in Cahir had led to suggestions that the Premier County might follow in the footsteps of Laois, Offaly and Kildare which are currently in lockdown.

Deputy Kelly says he has gotten assurances from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that the same thing is not going to happen in Tipperary.

“I was very clear in asking this from him and he made it absolute to me that no request, no suggestion in any way shape or form had been made to him by anybody of such a scenario.”

“And I clearly asked that question obviously in my role as a representative of Tipperary.”