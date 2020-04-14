Strict regulations in place regarding burial of Covid-19 victims

It means that families dealing with the death of a loved one also have to face into a far from traditional Irish funeral.

The mass is for immediate family only with others possibly being able to view the service online.

However for those who have passed away due to the virus it means a closed coffin.

Cashel undertaker James Devitt says they have been instructed by the HSE not to embalm the remains as the virus is too infectious.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said they don’t have the ventilation system in their embalming suite to cope with it.

However there are a couple of his colleagues around the country who have gone on a solo run with this and said they would embalm a Covid-19 case.

James says he has over 30 years experience in the funeral industry and in his opinion he has to go with the advice of the medics. When this is over he wants to be able to walk down the street in Cashel with his head high knowing that he didn’t spread the virus and wasn’t the cause of anyone’s death.