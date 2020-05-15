Stable Government needed post Covid-19

A government minister admits an autumn election could be on the cards.

Speaking on Tipp FM Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said a secure government is needed as we deal with Covid-19.

Talks on forming a coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens are into their 5th day.

Minister Madigan says we’re facing into difficult times which will need a stable government to deal with.

“Ireland needs stability and it needs a government and, you know, if this doesn’t happen and we don’t get a solid programme for the next four or five years we’re going to be looking at an election in the Autumn and that would be a real shame in this climate that we’re living in with Covid-19 and the cost of it and social distancing and all of those things.”

“So we just want a majority government for 4 or 5 years because there’s going to be some really difficult decisions post Covid-19 which we known.”