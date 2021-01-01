South Tipp town and hinterland records less than 5 Covid cases over 14 day period

The Cahir Local Electoral Area has the lowest coronavirus incidence rate in Ireland according to the latest figures from the HSE.

Numbers for the 14 day period covering December 15th to 28th show the LEA had less than 5 Covid-19 cases with Lismore in County Waterford the only other area with such low figures.

The 14 day incidence rate for Cahir is now zero per 100,000 population compared with 607 in the Carrick on Suir LEA which is the highest in the county – 118 new cases were recorded over the same fortnight.

New Ross in County Wexford has the highest incidence rate in the country at 998.6 per 100,000 with 277 new cases from December 15th to 28th.