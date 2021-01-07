Six Covid patients in ICU at UHL

There are 78 patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, including six in intensive care.

The Dooradoyle facility is one of the worst affected in the country by Covid-19, with the national number of hospitalisations now at 1,022.

There are a further 14 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at South Tipp General in Clonmel, none of whom are in intensive care.

153 people are on hospital trolleys across the country this afternoon, including 41 at University Hospital Limerick.