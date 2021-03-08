Significant reduction in Covid numbers at STGH

Covid-19 hospitalisations at South Tipp General Hospital have shown a steady decline over the last week.

According to latest figures, there are currently 16 people in Clonmel receiving treatment for the virus – down from 30 seven days previously.

There has been a slight increase in such hospitalisations at University Hospital Limerick however, with 20 people there currently receiving treatment.

Nationally, Covid-19 hospitalisations continue to decline steadily, with 419 people in hospital including 103 in intensive care.