Significant reduction in Covid-19 patients at UHL

Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick have declined significantly over the last week.

As of last night, there were eight patients with Covid-19 at the hospital compared to 37 just the previous Sunday – when it had the highest case number of any national hospital.

Last night, there were five people with Covid-19 receiving treatment at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel – a minor increase on the previous week.

Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate stands at 88 cases per 100,000 people, just below the national average of 92.