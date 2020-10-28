Significant number of people fail to attend Covid test in North Tipp

178 people missed their Covid-19 test appointment in north Tipperary over the last three weeks.

That’s according to figures from the HSE Mid West, who are urging people to attend their test when they receive an appointment time.

An analysis of testing at the Derg Centre in Nenagh in the three weeks between October 5th and last Sunday, show that there have been 2,150 planned appointments.

178 of those were unfulfilled, meaning 8.2 percent of people in the region have missed their Covid-19 test.

The number of tests carried out last week was 816, significantly higher than the total of 512 for the previous seven days.

Tipperary continues to have the lowest Covid-19 incidence rate of any county in the country, at 133.5 cases per 100,000 people.

720 new cases were confirmed yesterday, including six in Tipperary.