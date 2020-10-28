Significant increase in PUP figures for Premier County

There’s been a 25% increase in the numbers receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary in the last week.

Nationally over 295,000 people got the PUP this week.

7,772 people in Tipperary received the weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment yesterday.

That’s up from 6,225 last week but is still well below the peak figure of 18,800 recorded on May 5th last.

Dublin had the greatest number of recipients at 99,157 – up from about 86,000 a week ago.

County Leitrim has the lowest at 1,703, up from 1,447.

The sector most heavily represented in the figures remains the hotel, restaurants and bar sector, followed by wholesale and retail and admin support.

The sector least represented is the agriculture, forest and mining industries.

Almost 75,000 of workers on the PUP are under-25, with nearly 14,000 of these signing up for the payment in the last weeks – that’s an increase of over 22 percent

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys the latest figures reflect the economic impact of the decision to move to Level 5.

It was announced in the Budget earlier this month that the PUP has been extended until next April by which time it is expected to have cost the state more than €5.2 billion.