Significant increase in numbers claiming PUP in Tipperary

The number of people in Tipperary receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has risen by 17 percent in the last week.

5,775 people in this county are to receive the payment today, an increase of 865 on the total just one week ago.

It’s reflective of a national increase which sees just over 23,000 more people collecting the payment today.

Payments today will total €61.4 million, over six million more than last week’s total.

The increase is largely attributed to Level 3 restrictions and the associated closure of many hospitality services.