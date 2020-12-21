Sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

People are being urged to reconsider their Christmas plans if they have been socialising in the past few weeks after 764 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic – including 8 in Tipperary.

The five day average number of cases has now risen to 557, while the estimated 14-day incidence rate is now above 112 cases per 100,000 – the incidence rate for the Premier County stands at 62.7.

The infection rate among adults between 19 and 44 has more than doubled in the past 10 days.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says the country is failing to manage the spread of the virus.