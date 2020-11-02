Senator Ahern finishes period of self-isolation

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahern was one of a number of people to contract Covid-19 following an outbreak in Leinster House.

As a result he has been self-isolating for the last fortnight.

The Fine Gael representative says he was lucky enough to be asymptomatic but admits he had concerns when he discovered he had the virus.

“There’s almost a level of guilt because I would have been very conscious about the potential of getting it simply because I was working in Dublin quite a bit.”

“You’re going up to a building where there’s an awful lot of people and they’re coming from every area of the country – from Donegal to Kerry to Wexford. I always felt there was a potential as you’re in a vulnerable positions.”

“I was worried myself because I have a young child at home but we’re all okay here.”