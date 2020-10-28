Sale of essential goods questioned by Tipp parent

A Tipperary parent has described the current restrictions as ludicrous.

Timmy needed to get some ‘emergency’ underwear for his young daughter and went to a local supermarket.

However the clothing section was closed off as it’s not deemed an essential.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said it just doesn’t make sense.

“I did speak to a couple of workers in there – they were as nice and as helpful as they could be. But basically the bottom line was due to Government guidelines they were not allowed to sell any clothes whatsoever.”

“I asked could they just slip one through because it was an emergency and I was told no because they have the Guards coming up a couple of times a day to enforce this.”

“So I went down to my local Garda station because I can’t wrap my head around this how any clothes let alone underwear cannot be essential. They basically just said the same line – it’s like they’re reading from the same script.