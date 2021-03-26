Ryan: Thurles should have a Covid test centre

There are calls once again for a Covid-19 test facility in mid Tipperary.

With the number of positive cases remaining stubbornly high Thurles based Councillor Jim Ryan says there’s a definite need for people there to get tested locally.

He says having to travel to either Clonmel or Nenagh for a Covid test shouldn’t be necessary.

A lot of people have asked why can’t there be a Covid test centre in in mid-Tipperary because at the moment people in Thurles and surrounding areas are looking at a 40 or 50 mile round trip going to Nenagh or Clonmel for a test.”

“We’ve the population in Mid Tipperary, we have great facilities with Semple Stadium, the Dome and the Greyhound Stadium which could be used as a Covid test centre.”

I would call on the HSE and the Minister for Health to look at putting in a Covid-19 test centre in Thurles to make it more convenient for people.