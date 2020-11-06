Roscrea/Templemore has highest Covid rate in the county

North Tipperary Local Electoral Areas are experiencing rising Covid-19 infection rates compared to other parts of the county.

The Department of Health has released new figures for the fortnight between October 20th and November 2nd, in which Roscrea/Templemore remains the worst affected area.

It’s incidence rate stands at 374 cases per 100,000 people, after 62 cases in the fortnight.

After having one of the lowest rates in the country over the last month, Nenagh Local Electoral Area has seen its rate rise to 178 cases per 100,000 people after 38 new cases in the two week period.

The Clonmel area now has the lowest incidence rate in the county with 45 cases per 100,000 people.

Tipperary Local Electoral Areas (October 20 – November 2)

Clonmel – 42 (cases per 100,000 people) / 12 (new cases)

Cashel/Tipperary – 62 / 17

Newport – 86 / 14

Thurles – 93 / 18

Cahir – 170 / 25

Nenagh – 178 / 38

Carrick-on-Suir – 231 / 45

Roscrea/Templemore – 374 / 62