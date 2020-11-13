Roscrea/Templemore has highest incidence rate while Clonmel has the lowest

Three Local Electoral Areas in Tipperary are above the national average for its Covid-19 incidence rate.

In the fortnight up until Monday, Roscrea-Templemore had an incidence rate of 259 cases per 100,000 people, with 43 cases announced in the area in that period.

That incidence rate is followed by Nenagh’s Local Electoral Area on 215 and Carrick-on-Suir’s on 185.

That compares with the national rate at the time of 151.

The Clonmel area has the lowest rate in the county with 62 cases per 100,000 people.

Covid-19 incidence rate for October 27th – November 9th:

Roscrea-Templemore – 259 (cases per 100,000 people) / 43 (new cases)

Nenagh – 215 / 46

Carrick-on-Suir – 185 / 36

Cahir – 136 / 20

Cashel-Tipperary – 117 / 32

Thurles – 98 / 19

Newport – 92 / 15

Clonmel – 62 / 15