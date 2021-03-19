Roscrea – Templemore Covid rates significantly higher than the rest of Tipp

The Roscrea-Templemore Local Electoral Area has experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight, compared to the rest of the county.

With 52 new cases in the two weeks up until Monday night, the area has an infection rate of 313 cases per 100,000 people – the only part of Tipperary above the national average.

By comparison, the Nenagh and Cahir areas have infection rates below 50, with nine new cases in the fortnight in the Nenagh area and six in Cahir.

Roscrea/Templemore: 52 / 313

Thurles: 28 / 144

Cashel-Tipperary: 39 / 142

Carrick-on-Suir: 24 / 123

Clonmel: 23 / 95

Newport: 10 / 61

Nenagh: 9 / 42

Cahir: 6 / 41