Roscrea-Templemore Covid rate among highest in the country

The Roscrea-Templemore Local Electoral Area had the third highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country over the last fortnight.

Significant differences can be found in the number of cases across Tipperary, based on latest official figures.

With 68 new cases in the fortnight up until Monday midnight, Roscrea-Templemore’s 14-day rate was 410 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s a total which was only surpassed by the Tullamore area in Offaly and Buncrana in Donegal.

66 new cases were reported in Cashel-Tipperary and 42 in the Carrick-on-Suir area over the fortnight, meaning both areas also have infection rates above the national average.

However, at the other end of the scale, the Nenagh Municipal District recorded eight new cases in the fortnight giving it a rate of just 37 cases per 100,000 people.

Newport’s infection rate is only marginally higher, after just seven new cases were recorded in that area.

Roscrea-Templemore: 68 (new cases) / 410 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cashel-Tipperary: 66 / 241

Carrick-on-Suir: 42 / 216

Thurles: 27 / 139

Clonmel: 26 / 122

Cahir: 18 / 112

Newport: 7 / 43

Nenagh: 8 / 37