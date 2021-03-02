Roscrea nursing home working to allow visits

One Tipperary nursing home is making plans to reintroduce visits in the coming weeks by using rapid on-site Covid-19 testing.

Patterson’s Nursing Home in Roscrea has used rapid antigen testing in recent months for residents and staff, as an extra safeguard in the battle against the virus.

However, like all nursing homes in the country, they have now received their second round of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Person-in-Charge at Patterson’s Nursing Home, Sandra Farrell, says they now intend to use such rapid testing on visitors.

She says that once the visitor passes the test, they will continue to follow all infection control measures within the building.

“This will give us the freedom to allow families to visit their loved ones because we must remember that they’ve already missed last Easter, the whole of summer, Halloween and Christmas.”

“Really I don’t want our residents to miss Easter of 2021 and I think by the time St Patrick’s Day comes we actually will be allowing one family member per resident to visit.”