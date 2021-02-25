Roscrea group nominated for award

Age Friendly Roscrea has been praised for its work in the community during the pandemic with a nomination for an AONTAS STAR Award.

The awards recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives across the country, with Age Friendly Roscrea nominated in the Health and Wellbeing category.

Their Care and Connection through Covid initiative has been praised by AONTAS as an “essential service including care packages and health and safety information since March 2020”.

The winners of the awards will be announced next week.

Commenting on the shortlist, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said “the STAR awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the positive contribution that adult learning initiatives make to individual adult learners, local communities and wider society. The quality of nominations this year has been exceptional. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic adult learning initiatives are continuing to provide essential supports and services to those adult learners most in need.

“Age Friendly Roscrea is a brilliant example of this and we are delighted to have such a wonderful initiative shortlisted for a STAR award.”