Roscrea First Responders to continue despite coronavirus concerns

With the increasing worry over COVID-19, Community First Responders all around the country are having to decide whether or not to stand down.

CFR members volunteer to go on-call with the National Ambulance Service, responding to 999 calls relating to cardiac, stroke, or respiratory emergencies.

Roscrea Community First Responders is a small team of people who are on-call 24-7.

Co-ordinator Kerry-Ann Nolan has told Tipp FM News, they intend to stay going, and it’s a decision she’s happy with for now.