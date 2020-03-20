Roscrea communities work together during Covid-19 crisis

People in self-isolation in Roscrea are being reassured that help is out there if they need it.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Michael Smith says that communities are coming together to help the most vulnerable at the moment.

Anybody in the area who needs help with shopping or prescription collections is encouraged to contact representatives in Roscrea GAA, the local Lions Club, Saint Vincent de Paul or Roscrea Chamber.

Councillor Smith says people are pulling together in the town with local restaurants and supermarkets offering free delivery for people

At a time when we need people to step up to the mark he says it’s fantastic to see everyone putting their shoulder to the wheel.