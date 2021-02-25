Rollout of Covid vaccine continues at Nenagh Hospital

95 percent of frontline staff at Nenagh Hospital have received at least one Covid-19 dose.

That’s according to UL Hospitals Group, who have issued a status update on their vaccination rollout to Tipp FM.

Many frontline workers at Nenagh Hospital aired their frustration and fear since mid January as they were left to wait longer than many other healthcare colleagues for a first Covid-19 jab.

Earlier this month, the UL Hospitals Group stated that 52 percent of frontline staff in Nenagh had received their first jab and that figure has gradually grown during February.

The Group now says that 95 percent of frontline workers in Nenagh have received their first jab, and that 55 percent of those have also received their second.

As of Tuesday night, 9,247 first dose vaccinations have been administered across the UL Hospitals Group, as well as just under 5,000 second doses.

Vaccination of frontline workers in the mid-west is continuing this week.