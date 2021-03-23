Relief at return of indoor Nursing Home visits

The resumption of indoor visits to nursing homes has been warmly welcomed in Tipperary.

Following the rollout of vaccines to nursing home residents and staff across the country the government gave the green light to allow a limited number of visits.

A photo of Michael Ryan visiting his wife Mary at Patterson’s Nursing Home in Roscrea appears in today’s Irish Examiner.

Sandra Farrell is Director at the North Tipp facility – she spoke of Michael and Mary’s story on Tipp Today earlier.

“My heart has always gone out to them since the beginning of this pandemic because Michael used to come visit Mary every single morning without fail and have a cup of tea with her.”

“He’d hold her hand – they’re so in love. They have no children so it was Michaels routine of the day – he’d always come and visit Mary and have the laugh and the chat. And that all ended and it broke my heart.”

“He used to come and wave in at the window and he had moments of seeing her briefly when the lockdown went to Level 3 but the last few months he hasn’t seen her.”