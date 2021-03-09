Reduction in numbers receiving PUP in Tipperary

The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has decreased slightly in the last week.

12,608 people in the county will receive the emergency payment today – a drop of 135 or just over one percent on the figure seven days previously.

A further 330 people in the county have closed their claim and will receive the payment for the last time this week.

Nationally, the number of people receiving the PUP has decreased by 4-thousand.

465-thousand people will receive a total of €139-million today.