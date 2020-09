The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary this week stands at 6,500.

That’s down 200 on last week and 12,300 from its peak on May 5th.

Nationally there are still 225,000 getting the payment today.

The number qualifying for the Enhanced Illness Benefit in the Premier County this week is 2,000 – this is up from 1,800 last week.