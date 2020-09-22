Further reduction in numbers getting PUP in Tipp

Just over 5,500 people in Tipperary will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s a drop of just over 200 people in the county since last week, while another 173 people in Tipperary are receiving the payment for the last time this week.

Nationally, just over 206,000 people remain in receipt of the payment across the country this week, totalling €61.3 million.

The sector with the largest number of employees returning to work this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities with 820 people back in employment.