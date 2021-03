The number of Covid-19 hospitalisations has continued to decrease locally in the last week.

There are currently 30 patients with the virus at South Tipp General Hospital – down from 36 this day last week.

There are 15 patients with the virus at University Hospital Limerick, a drop of over 50 percent from the total of 31 seen there seven days ago.

Nationally, there are 546 Covid-19 hospitalisations including 134 who are in intensive care.